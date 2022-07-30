Grayson County will open the 2022 girls’ high school soccer season with back-to-back home games.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Fort Knox for a season opener on Monday, Aug. 8 and rival Edmonson County for an 11th District match on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Under the direction of head coach Bailey VanMeter, Grayson County competes in the 11th District and Third Region.
Grayson County, following a loss to Edmonson County in the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament, concluded the 2021 season 2-12-1.
The Lady Cougars opened preseason practice earlier in the month, following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period. Currently, girls’ high school soccer teams from throughout the state are preparing for the 2022 season.
Grayson County’s 2022 schedule includes games versus Fort Knox, Edmonson County, Hart County, Taylor County, LaRue County, Green County, Marion County, Butler County, Allen County-Scottsville, Breckinridge County, McLean County, Meade County, Warren Central and Warren East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.