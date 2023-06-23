Grayson County is among the teams slated to participate in the Apollo Summer Slam during the 2023 high school volleyball season.
The Apollo Summer Slam is one of the most tradition-rich high school volleyball events in the state.
Along with Grayson County, host Apollo, Nelson County, Allen County-Scottsville and Warren East, McLean County are among the teams in the field for the 2023 Apollo Summer Slam.
Grayson County compiled a 3-4 record in the 2022 Apollo Summer Slam, notching wins over Henderson County, Carlisle County and Crittenden County. The Lady Cougars suffered losses to Northeast (Clarksville, Tenn.), South Warren, Warren East and Taylor County during the 2022 Apollo Summer Slam.
Later in the 2023 high school volleyball season, Apollo is scheduled to compete in the SOKY Slam at Allen County-Scottsville. Grayson County, host Allen County-Scottsville, Apollo, Warren East, Carlisle County, North Hardin Classical and South Laurel are among the teams in the SOKY Slam. Grayson County won four of five matches during the 2022 SOKY Summer Slam, notching wins over Allen County-Scottsville, Apollo, Campbellsville and Warren Central. The Lady Cougars dropped a match to Russell County during the 2022 SOKY Summer Slam.
Grayson County is closing in on the start of its 2023 season. Kelli Harris-coached Grayson County will open preseason practice in July.
