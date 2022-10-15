Grayson County is scheduled to make its return to the Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Caveland Classic in December.
A tradition-rich holiday basketball tournament, the Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Caveland Classic will be held at Edmonson County High School Wednesday, Dec. 21-Friday, Dec. 23.
Girls’ high school basketball teams from multiple regions will compete in the holiday tournament at Edmonson County High School.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Breckinridge County for its opener in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The Lady Cougars’ 2022-23 schedule features games versus numerous familiar opponents and longtime rivals.
Head coach Todd Johnston guides the Lady Cougars. Following a loss to Butler County in the semifinals of the 12th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 3-22.
The Lady Cougars are expected to show much improvement during the upcoming girls’ high school basketball season.
Grayson County will open preseason practice later in the month.
