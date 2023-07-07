Grayson County is scheduled to visit LaRue County for its opener in the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season.
Familiar foes, Grayson County and LaRue County are longtime rivals from bordering regions.
LaRue County notched a shutout win over Grayson County during the 2022 season, prevailing 10-0.
Grayson County finished as the 2022 11th District Runner-up. After making an appearance in the 3rd Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2022 season 6-16.
Head coach Bailey VanMeter guides 11th District member Grayson County.
LaRue County is the reigning 18th District Champion. The Lady Hawks outlasted Taylor County 2-1 in the 2022 18th District girls’ soccer title match. After making an appearance in the 5th Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament, LaRue County exited the 2022 season 18-5.
Head coach PJ Bauer guides 18th District member LaRue County.
Grayson County will open preseason practice after the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.
Several familiar opponents will fill Grayson County’s 2023 schedule. The current girls’ high school soccer alignment for Region 3 is as follows: District 9 — Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic; District 10 — McLean County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County; District 11 — Breckinridge County, Butler County, Edmonson County, Grayson County, Meade County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.