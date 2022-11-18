After finishing last season with a 3-23 record and losing in the opening round of the girls 12th District Tournament to Butler County, Grayson County will turn to its backcourt in hopes of a bounce-back season.
“(The) strength of the team will be our guard play,” head coach Todd Johnston said. “Rebounding will be the biggest concern we have on the year because of our lack of size and strength.”
Last season the Lady Cougars averaged only 34.2 points a game, and Johnston said this year’s team will try to play a more up-tempo game to possibly boost the offense.
“We are trying to play a little faster this year to get more shots up,” Johnston said. “Our shooting as a team has improved but our scoring must come from multiple players instead of one or two.”
The Lady Cougars return several players off last season’s team, including leading scorer Sydney Perkins, a junior, who averaged 13.4 points a game a year ago. She also led the team with 63 made 3-pointers. The rest of the Lady Cougars made 33 3-point shots last season.
“I expect her to lead us in scoring again this year but not to rely solely on making 3-point shots,” Johnston said. “She needs to score in different ways this year.”
Also back is senior guard Aryssa Riggs, who has started the last two seasons for Grayson County.
Johnston said Riggs “will be counted on to score and to lead this team.”
Riggs was second on the team in scoring last season at 7.1 points a game.
Other players expected to contribute in a big way out of the Lady Cougars’ backcourt are senior Briley Renfrow, sophomore point guard Sutten VanMeter and sophomore Isabel Blanton.
Johnston said VanMeter has shown marked improvement in running the team. She averaged 2 points a game as a freshman.
He said VanMeter “is likely the most improved player on our team. She will need to score for us and is our team’s best defensive player.”
Johnston calls Renfrow the team’s “…energizer, garbage man. (She) just always comes up with balls and plays bigger than her size because of her aggressiveness.”
Renfrow is 5-foot-2.
Blanton also has improved her offense, Johnston said.
“A really improved offensive player and will be counted on to provide scoring and rebounding for our team,” he said of the 5-6 Blanton.
Johnston will turn to 5-10 freshman forward Kenedi Green to lead the inside game for the Lady Cougars. She saw action in 19 games last season.
Johnston says Green is “our best athlete and she will be counted on to rebound and to be a scoring threat.”
He said the offensive goal for the Lady Cougars this season is to average 45 points a game.
“We held nine opponents under 45 points last year and lost seven of those nine games,” Johnston said. “We held teams under 50 points or less 18 times. So, our defense was pretty good, but offensively we must get to 45 points to put ourselves in a position to win.”
The Lady Cougars open the season Nov. 29 at Breckinridge County. Following a road game at Bullitt Central on Dec. 2, Grayson County opens its home schedule Dec. 3 against University Heights.
