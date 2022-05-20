Notching its third straight win, Grayson County upended Ohio County 7-4 in a high school softball game on Monday, May 9.
Visiting Grayson County scored first and never trailed, leading 7-4 at the conclusion of the fifth inning.
Mallory Lindsey claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts over seven innings.
Addyson Graves took the loss in the circle for the Lady Eagles. Graves allowed five runs on five hits while registering six strikeouts over five innings.
Each team collected eight hits.
Kayla Tubb and Addy Bratcher delivered two hits apiece to pace Grayson County at the plate.
Contributing offensively for Grayson County, Shelby Davis, Audrey Killion, Madelynne Henning and Raigan Cave added one hit apiece.
Both Davis and Cave doubled for Grayson County in the victory, and delivered two RBIs for the Lady Cougars. Aiding Grayson County’s offensive attack, Tubb and Killion each drove in one run.
Elli Graves and Addyson Graves each managed to produce multiple hits for the Lady Eagles. Addyson Graves went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Ohio County’s offensive effort.
Chipping in at the plate for Ohio County, Elli Graves supplied two hits while Camden Sandefur and Kelsey Kirkpatrick provided one hit apiece.
