Grayson County won four of five matches in the Halloween Smash at Lafayette High School Friday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Halloween Smash tournament featured high school volleyball teams from several different regions.
The Lady Cougars claimed wins over Corbin, Bardstown, Russell County and host Lafayette during the Halloween Smash, but fell to North Bullitt.
Allie Dotson, Lillie Payne, Abigail Ray, Riley Penner, Hannah Penner, Allison Masden, Emily Butler, Merri Bratcher, Callie Lindsey and Annslee Shartzer each contributed for Grayson County during the Halloween Smash.
Grayson County entered the week with regular season matches remaining versus Ohio County, Owensboro, Breckinridge County and Meade County.
The Lady Cougars were scheduled to visit Ohio County on Thursday, Oct. 6.
A breakdown of Grayson County’s results from the Halloween Smash follows.
Grayson County 2, Corbin 1 (25-15, 22-25, 15-4)
North Bullitt 2, Grayson County 0 (26-24, 25-16)
Grayson County 2, Bardstown 1 (25-14, 16-25, 15-7)
Grayson County 2, Russell County 1 (25-23, 23-25, 17-15)
Grayson County 2, Lafayette 1 (13-25, 25-19, 15-12)
