Larral Lavone Crabtree, age 77, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on June 8, 1945 in Falls of Rough, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy Burnett Willoughby.
She is survived by her sons, Brian James and Charles (Chuck) Johnson & his wife, Ilsa Johnson.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Robin) Crabtree.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove (Pattyville) Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
