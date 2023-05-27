Larry Clark, age 70, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on May 19, 2023. He was born on Sept. 4, 1952 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky to Carol and the late Audra Clark.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Cannon Clark; mother, Carol Bratcher Clark, of Leitchfield; and four children, Chris (Angela) Clark, Amy (Brad) Schlosser, Will (DeLana) Clark and Ann (Jim) Nelson, all of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Audra Clark.
Funeral mass was held at 1 p.m. central time on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield with Fr. Dave Johnson officiating. Burial was in the St. Joseph cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 12 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of the church service. At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, family and friends were invited to share memories and stories of Larry.
