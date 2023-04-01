Larry Dee Logsdon, age 67, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on July 15, 1955 in Grayson County, Kentucky the son of the late Aud and Odline Powell Logsdon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Logsdon; three sons, Shaun Logsdon (Kelly), of Mt.Washington, Craig Logsdon (Adrianne), of Leitchfield, and Bryan Logsdon (Angie), of Leitchfield; and one daughter, Elissa Hudson (Dalton), also of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Christopher Edwards officiating. Burial was in the Logsdon Family Cemetery on Owensboro Road in Leitchfield.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
