Larry Robert Miller, 61, of Upton, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Leitchfield to Denny and Geneva Miller. He was a Pro-Second Amendment Advocate, and he loved all things SciFi and space.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Virginia Adcock.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Miller, of Upton, Kentucky; sons, Daniel (Ashley) Miller, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Tyler (Kelsey) Miller, of Upton; sisters, Shirley Miller, of Upton, Kentucky, and Ruby Mercer, of Clarkson, Kentucky; father-in-law, Edward Adcock, and step-mother-in-law, Debbie Adcock, of Upton, Kentucky; nieces, nephews, and beloved dogs, Macy and Butterscotch (Pepaw’s Girl).
Funeral Services were held Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton, Kentucky with Rev. Sam Fulkerson officiating. Burial was held at the Larry Miller Family Cemetery.
Visitation was Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Manakee Funeral Home in Upton.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
