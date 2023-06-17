Laura C. Cripps Clark, age 76, of Big Springs, formerly of Grayson County, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at her home.
She was born July 20, 1946, in Grayson County, to the late Stephen Russell and Hazel Eunice Conder Cripps. She was a homemaker and a farmer. She enjoyed canning, was the greatest cook in the world and a friend to everybody.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Irvin and Howard Cripps, and two sisters, Jo Ann Collard and Louise Conder.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Edward “Tom” Clark; 12 nieces and four nephews; and several other relatives, friends and neighbors.
Funeral mass were held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarkson with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Elizabeth Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Friday at Rogers Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
A Prayer service was held at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Elizabeth Church Cemetery; these can be made at the funeral home or at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.