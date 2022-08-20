Lavonna Brock, age 67, of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. She was born on March 3, 1955, in Leitchfield, the daughter of John and Charlene Clark Tuncil.
Lavonna loved gardening and working with her flowers. She enjoyed reading, crafts and watching her hummingbirds. She retired from the Grayson County Board of Education after 20 years of being a Teacher’s Assistant. But her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission.
Left to honor Lavonna’s memory, are her husband of 48 years, Joe Brock, Sr.; three children, Joseph “Joey” William Brock II, Lavonica “DeShea” Richards (Chris), and Allan John Brock; four grandchildren, Cody Brock, Mari-Beth Richards, Eli Brock and Dakota Richards; two sisters, Linda Tuncil Dennis and Lora Tuncil Howard (Darrell); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Charlene Clark Tuncil Kiper and Gordon Kiper; her father and step-mother, John and Rebecca Tuncil; an infant brother, Harold Lee Tuncil; and a brother-in-law, Garland Dennis.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. CST (noon) on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission in Leitchfield with Bro. Jimmy Douthitt officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. CST until 8 p.m. CST on Friday at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel and again from 9 a.m. CST until service time at Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Brock. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Lavonna Brock and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
