Since adjourning the 2022 Regular Session, I have tried to use these columns to update you on the legislation we passed and what it means for us here at home. While I plan to continue, last week marked the beginning of the Legislative Interim. The interim can be just as important as session, as lawmakers focus on committee studies, oversight, and other legislative functions. Essentially, we use the interim to plan the work, and session provides us a chance to work the plan.
For evidence of how important the interim can be, look no further than what we were able to accomplish this session. Many on both sides of the political aisle have described it as the most effective, successful legislative session in modern history. Because of the work we did last summer and fall, we were able to pass a budget that makes historic investments in education and infrastructure, a tax modernization plan that gradually eliminates the personal income tax, and legislation that protects Kentucky values.
During the interim, committees prepare for session by studying issues within their jurisdiction, often hearing testimony directly from stakeholders as they research. In addition, legislators review and approve or disapprove proposed regulations from the executive branch.
While the majority of committees reflect the standing committees that meet while we are in session, during off-session months they include members of the House and Senate and are referred to as Interim Joint Committees.
In addition, this summer and fall, legislators will be working in task forces to address temporary issues that require additional focus and study. They include:
Task Force on the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Structure: Created to study the organizational structure, operations and administration of programs within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS). This cabinet administrates many of the programs that serve our most vulnerable and account for a large portion of our budget, including Medicaid, child and adult protective services, foster and kinship care, and regulated child care.
Task Force on Early Childhood Education: Members will conduct a comprehensive review of early childhood caregiving and education across the state — including public, private, in-home, and child care centers. With quality, affordable childcare out of reach for many Kentucky parents, a childcare industry decimated by the pandemic and the state’s shutdown, and almost half of Kentucky children unprepared for kindergarten, this is an important issue. I am looking forward to co-chairing this task force.
Task Force on Public Assistance Benefits Cliff: This work group will review the impact of the benefits cliff — a term used to describe when an individual loses eligibility for a benefit like child care or health coverage due to a wage increase or employment — on labor force participation, wages, employment, and benefit duration. Ultimately, we want to know if the benefits cliff plays a role in the fact almost half of Kentuckians who should be working are not.
Task Force on Emergency Medical Services (EMS): Lawmakers on this task force will evaluate how emergency medical services are provided throughout the state. Long wait times, workforce shortages, the certificate of need process, and a need to address mental health issues have weighed heavily on those who work in emergency medical services as well as those who they serve. I look forward to the results of this study.
Task Force on Bourbon Barrel Taxation: This panel will delve into the current ad valorem tax rate structure for Bourbon barrel sales. Bourbon’s status as a signature industry is undeniable, with hundreds of thousands traveling here to enjoy the Bourbon trail and other related activities. We want to remove regulatory burdens in order to keep creating jobs and economic opportunities, but we must make sure we adopt the best policies for all Kentuckians.
Task Force on Executive Branch Efficiency: Created to review the effectiveness of the executive branch’s cabinet and how effectively and efficiently it provides services to the people of Kentucky, the members on this task force will look for ways to streamline necessary services and bring more accountability. While lawmakers can meet our responsibility to pass strong budgets that invested tax dollars wisely, our role as stewards of your tax dollars and resources continues as we hold state government accountable.
Legislative committee, work group, and task force meetings are open to the public with materials available at legislature.ky.gov. Members of the public may attend in person or watch meetings live on YouTube @KY LRC Committee Meetings or Kentucky Educational Television at ket.org/legislature.
As we continue our work this Interim, I will continue to provide updates each week on the work we did this session and our continued work toward the 2023 Regular Session. In the meantime, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Samara.Heavrin@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the LRC website legislature.ky.gov.
