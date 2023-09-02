As Kentucky legislators prepare for the 2024 Regular Session, House Families and Children Chair Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, and Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, are seeking information and input from those who work in child welfare — including foster care, kinship care, and adoption services — as well as those who have or still are served by agencies within the Department for Community Based Services.
“These are some of our most vulnerable children and families that are at-risk of losing everything that matters. A system that allows children and staff to sleep in offices rather than make a real attempt to find the appropriate in-state care is nothing less than broken. Our colleagues are committed to improving how state agencies and programs provide services to these Kentuckians, and we have proven that commitment with additional funding and raises for social workers, as well as legislation that provides additional services and access to support. We know there is a great deal of work left to do, and we want to hear from those on the front lines,” Heavrin and Adams said.
Those interested in sharing information about their experiences with Kentucky’s child welfare programs, including staff, parents, guardians, and educators, may contact Heavrin and Adams through phone, email, and mail. Requests for confidentiality will be respected.
Contact:
Phone: 1-800-372-7181 or 502-564-8100
Email: Samara.Heavrin@lrc.ky.gov, Julie.Adams@lrc.ky.gov
Mail: 702 Capital Avenue, Annex Room 383, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.