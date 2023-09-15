Just 17 months ago or so, Grayson County High School freshman Amelia Newton had no interest in playing golf.
She had never played the game, and, really, had no desire to even give it a shot.
Then came some coaxing from one of her friends, fellow freshman and GCHS golfer Alyssa Merrifield, to give golf a try.
Newton not only enjoyed the game, but embraced the opportunity.
“I wasn’t sure what I was getting myself into,” Newton said. “I had never played golf, and my parents hadn’t ever played golf, so it was a new experience for our whole family.”
Fast-forward to now, and Newton has a game that continually is getting better, says GCHS head coach Tony Embry. He said, in addition to Newton’s natural ability, she isn’t afraid to work at getting better.
“Amelia is the kind of kid you love to coach,” Embry said. “She wants to play, looks forward to playing and wants to get better. That’s a coach’s best-case scenario.”
She had her ups and downs while playing last year as she learned the game. She didn’t start playing until May of 2022.
“Golf is the ultimate mind game,” Newton said. “I rarely have to worry about being overconfident because I know I’m a beginner and still have a lot more to learn.”
She’s had some strong outings this season, including shooting a 38 recently in match play against Owensboro at Lafayette Golf Club.
“She has a very nice swing that has developed more and more as the season has progressed,” Embry said.
With a will to get better, Newton isn’t afraid to work to make up for lost time in developing her game.
“I think my strength is consistently hitting the ball,” Newton said. “Using my driver off the tee box is usually my shot. Every golfer hopes to improve their short game, and my goal is to achieve no more than 2 putts per hole, eventually.
“Golf is a complex sport, and I know improving my short game is the key to getting my score lower,” she added.
Like most golfers, whether they’re in their second year or 10th, handling the mental part of the game is a big challenge for Newton. Learning to move on from a bad shot is something she is starting to improve on, she said.
“Golf is a very challenging game that can be very frustrating,” she said. “Just like all golfers, it’s hard to move on after a bad shot, but I try to remind myself that I’m playing against the course. After a bad shot, I try to figure out what I did wrong, so I don’t keep making the same mistake over and over again.”
The 5th Region Tournament is next week at Heritage Hills Golf Club in Shepherdsville, a course with tricky greens. Embry said Newton is starting to learn to slow the game down, especially around greens.
“Amelia needs to take a little more time around the green and on her putting,” he said. “She is doing much better on not letting one bad hole turn into 2, 3, or 4 holes.”
How much a player puts into the game often will separate them from the rest. Newton said she gets enjoyment from playing and just being on a course.
“I enjoy being on the course as much as I can so I can play as many holes as I can,” she said. “Golf is tricky, you can play the same course every day and get a different score each time because every shot is different.”
How much her game develops, Embry said, will depend on what she puts into it.
“Amelia has a very bright career ahead of her if she keeps the same attitude and work ethic she has now,” he said.
That vote of confidence, Newton said, means a lot to her and is motivating.
“When I hear my coach say this, it makes me want to work even harder,” she said. “I hope that I can continue to improve my game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.