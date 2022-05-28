A 13-23 season may not be one to see many successes or improvements, but not all softball coaches evaluate seasons like Grayson County High School head softball coach Penny Reece.
The second-winningest high school softball coach in Kentucky with 693 wins, including three state titles at Greenwood, Reece said the losing record aside, the Lady Cougars took critical steps toward again becoming a 3rd Region contender.
“I’m proud of the steps we took forward,” said Reece, a GCHS graduate. “This season gave the girls a little taste of improvement, a glimpse of success and an understanding of what it’s going to take to develop this GC softball program into a respectable, competitive winning program.”
Reece arrived at Grayson County last summer after Ted Hill resigned following a 7-26 season in 2021. She spent three seasons at Meade County and guided the Lady Waves to a 73-37-2 record.
“This first season was definitely challenging. I had full understanding of where I was starting with this program; with having to try to play catch-up on our basic fundamentals and what I call ‘fastpitch softball IQ,’ ” she said.
She said it wasn’t only teaching on the field, but off, including more accountability and dedication.
Reece said there have been, and will continue to be, increased workouts in the off-season and practice time during the season.
“These higher expectations were tough on several; old habits are hard to break, but many adapted to my old-school strike of coaching, accepted the challenge and it’s plainly obvious the improvements that were made,” Reece said.
The Lady Cougars opened the season 1-6, were shutout four times and outscored, 80-17. Twice they won three straight games, but at no point had a winning record during the season.
The season ended on a three-game losing streak and with an 11-7 12th District Tournament semifinal loss to Whitesville Trinity.
“This team came a long way fundamentally, as well as just learning the game of fastpitch, and will continue to improve in these areas with more planned off-season workouts,” Reece said. “Along with this, we must continue to learn how to compete consistently, which will lead to also learning how to win.”
The Lady Cougars lose just two seniors from last year’s team — outfielders Madelynn Henning and Raigan Cave.
“Those two positions are wide open for anyone who steps up and earns them,” Reece said.
Shelby Davis, now a senior shortstop, led the Lady Cougars in several offensive categories including batting average (.434), hits (46), RBI (39), doubles (13), homeruns (3) and stolen bases (17).
Four other players who saw significant playing time — juniors Hannah Franklin, Annslee Shartzer and Kayla Tubb and senior Allie Dotson — also are among the returnees and all batted .300 or more.
Also back are top pitchers senior Mallory Lindsey and junior Josie Sims. Four GCHS pitchers registered only 76 strikeouts and 211 innings pitched last season.
“Everyone knows that the backbone of your defense in fastpitch is the pitcher-catcher combination, and those positions take a lot of commitment,” Reece said. “We’ll continue with the pitching lessons we started last fall and helping our pitchers continue to gain more control in hitting spots, gaining more speed and developing more off-speed movement pitches.”
With so many returnees Reece is looking forward to continued development of the Lady Cougars and expects, as improvements continue to set in, more wins will follow.
“Every single player improved in some way,” she said. “Whether it was fundamentally, understanding the game of fastpitch softball, work ethic, accountability, dedication, respect, manners, sportsmanship, they all improved in some or many of these areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.