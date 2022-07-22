Grayson County Schools College & Career Transition Coordinator Brandi Lee has received the 2022 Counseling & Career Development Professional Award from the Kentucky Association for Career and Technical Education (KACTE).
The award recognizes school counselors and career development professionals who have demonstrated commitment to connecting students with opportunities for success, shown innovation in career exploration and development, and have advocated for CTE as a viable option for all students.
Lee joined Grayson County Schools in 2018 as the district’s first College & Career Transition Coordinator. In that role, she organizes all work-based learning opportunities, as well as facilitates communication between local business leaders and school administration.
Her main priority has been to grow business partnerships and expand work-based learning opportunities to as many CTE students as possible. She has implemented programs such as the Work-Based Learning Wednesdays feature and LEAD with CTE, which both help educate and support her community and CTE.
Lee said she is “excited to continue to expand the opportunities for students through Career and Technical Education.”
— Submitted
