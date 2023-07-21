American Legion Post 81 in Leitchfield filled 35 backpacks with necessities for Grayson County’s homeless this past Saturday.
The backpacks, which included clothing items, hygiene products, water bottles, pens, and pads of paper, among other things, were then to be given to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department to distribute as needed.
“The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with our local American Legion Post 81 on the Backpack Program,” Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said. “Our office has always stood up for our military veterans, and our American Legion and other veteran organizations have led the way in supporting those in need right here in Grayson County and throughout our Commonwealth. There have been many instances when homeless veterans were just ‘passing through.’ These backpacks will help those that may need a few items to just get them through the day as they pass through our county. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and its staff will always be looking for more ways that we can ‘step up’ for those that have ‘stepped up’ and served our country.”
Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress advised the Legion on what would be the best items to include in the backpacks.
“Everything the community can do to help deal with the issue of homelessness will make a positive impact,” Childress said. “The Alliance serves 10-to-15 families a month that are struggling with issues related to housing. It will take a collaborative effort to discover all the barriers individuals are facing and find long-lasting solutions.”
