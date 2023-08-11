The Leitchfield City Council on Monday accepted bids to purchase a new fire truck and install pickleball courts in the city.
Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall first addressed the city council in June regarding the need to replace its current 35-year-old quint/ladder truck, which, he said, “struggles to make its annual pump and ladder test.”
After voting to advertise for bids for the fire truck last month, the city opened the sole bid from Pierce Manufacturing on Monday, which was $1,442,326 for a 2025 aerial fire apparatus.
Prior to casting a vote on whether to approve the bid, the council discussed how the truck would be financed.
According to Duvall, the Leitchfield Fire Department (LFD) can no longer purchase replacement parts for its current quint, and, if the city accepts the bid from Pierce Manufacturing, it will lock the price in on a truck that will not be available until 2025.
City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley said the city does not have to put any money down.
The city also does not have to pay anything on the vehicle until delivery, and anything the city does pay will go towards the purchase price, officials said.
City Councilman Dennie Fentress said the city is going to need the truck either way.
“...By voting to accept the bid, we’re voting that we agree that we need it — that we’re going to buy it,” said City Councilwoman Jeanna Carnes.
Woosley also said the LFD has about $120,000 remaining in its county fire dues fund, and, with tax bills going out in October, the city is looking to add another $140,000 on top of that to the fund.
After discussion, the city council passed one motion to accept the bid from Pierce and another to table the discussion of how the city will pay for the new fire truck until more information is gathered.
The new truck will be the first out in the city on every fire department run except medical runs, and will not be used on runs outside the city limits except in special circumstances when absolutely needed, Duvall said previously.
In other business, the city council:
- Voted to accept a $53,373 bid from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone for the installation of four pickleball courts, which will be entirely funded by the Leitchfield Tourism Commission.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning 606 North Main St. in Leitchfield from a B-1 neighborhood business to a C-1 highway commercial property. The property is owned by William Thomason.
- Passed a motion to begin having opening prayers at city council meetings. All members voted in favor of the motion with the exception of City Councilman Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, who voted against it.
- Was informed that the Leitchfield Utilities Commission will begin streaming its meetings live at its next meeting after a technical issue prevented the commission from streaming its last meeting.
- Passed a motion to update the city’s audio and visual output.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.