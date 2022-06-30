The Leitchfield City Council on Thursday, June 23, approved and adopted Leitchfield’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 and amended Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget ordinances.
Leitchfield Finance Officer Sabrina Whitaker provided the second and final readings of these ordinances during a special called meeting on the morning of June 23.
Per the 2022-23 budget, Leitchfield anticipates total general fund revenues of $18,844,912 for its general fund at the conclusion of the fiscal year with $9,990,575 being cash carried forward from the previous year and $8,854,337 in revenue to be earned during the coming fiscal year.
With Leitchfield estimating general fund expenses for the year of $11,523,027, the budget projects a net loss of $2,668,690. With expenses and revenues (from both the current and coming fiscal years) taken into consideration, Leitchfield anticipates it will conclude the 2022-23 fiscal year with a positive cash balance of $7,321,885.
The 2022-23 fiscal year budget projects the Leitchfield utility fund will conclude the year with total revenues of $21,047,995. This total consists of $11,506,545 in cash carried forward from the current fiscal year (2021-22) and $9,541,450 in revenues from the coming fiscal year.
With estimated utility fund expenses of $11,385,610 for the coming fiscal year, the budget projects a net loss of $1,844,160. With expenses and revenues taken into consideration, Leitchfield projects its utility fund will conclude the coming fiscal year with a positive cash balance of $11,087,385.
Lastly, the 2022-23 budget projects the Leitchfield tourism fund will conclude the year with total revenues of $2,403,637. This total consists of $1,391,587 in cash carried forward from the current fiscal year and $1,012,050 in revenues from the coming fiscal year.
With estimated tourism fund expenses of $1,339,491, the budget projects a net loss of $327,441. With expenses and revenues taken into consideration, Leitchfield projects its tourism fund will conclude the coming fiscal year with a positive cash balance of $1,064,146.
Leitchfield’s FY 2022-23 budget ordinance also designates various uses of the city’s $916,355.39 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the coming fiscal year.
According to Whitaker, Mayor Rick Embry has stated he plans to transfer $500,000 in ARPA funding to the Leitchfield utility fund to be used on projects to improve the utility system within the city limits; $405,000 to Leitchfield Public Works to purchase a garbage truck and trash cans for solid waste customers to use; and up to $30,000 to repair the Firefighter’s Memorial Park walking track.
