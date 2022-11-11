The city of Leitchfield, in response to public outcry over the project, has opted to attempt to change course on the new walking/biking trail that was previously intended to run through a portion of American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park.
At Monday’s regular Leitchfield City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Embry said he had met with veterans Mickey Kipper and Rodney Dennis to explore a cost-effective resolution to the issue of the trail’s going through the park.
Embry signed an order asking the state to approve an alternate path for the walking trail that would allow the trail to go around the front of the veterans memorial rather than through it (by way of the path to the Vietnam veterans bench), according to Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull.
“We want to resolve this issue to everyone’s satisfaction,” Embry said.
Shull noted that the alternate route will be installed contingent upon approval from the state, and, if it is not approved, the walking trail will continue on its current route through the veterans memorial.
Embry said that, because the current path has not yet been blacktopped, rerouting the trail would not be much of an expense.
Officials said the city will also move the disc golf hole away from the veterans memorial.
At the conclusion of the presentation of the proposed alternative plan, the city council voted to accept it, pending state approval.
Officials said they hoped to have the walking path to the Vietnam veterans bench repaired by this weekend.
Mickey Kipper, who also serves as an officer with American Legion Post 81, thanked the mayor and city council for their efforts to address the concerns of citizens regarding the veterans memorial.
In other business:
- The city council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute any documents related to the receipt and usage of a grant to improve — and make ADA-compliant — sidewalks on Brandenburg Road.
- Dr. Gay Fulkerson, on behalf of Leitchfield Code Enforcement, addressed the city council regarding the effort to address dilapidated buildings in the city.
Fulkerson said she wants the residents of Leitchfield and Grayson County to be healthy and the businesses to be able to survive, but, currently, “there are a tremendous amount of homeless people in Leitchfield,” many of whom seek shelter in dilapidated buildings and trailers throughout the city.
She said the large number of dilapidated structures not only attracts the homeless, but drugs as well.
Tyler Harrell, Leitchfield Code Enforcement Director/Planning & Zoning Coordinator, said he has personally seen drug paraphernalia in some of these dilapidated buildings
“There aren’t very many families that haven’t lost somebody to drugs,” Fulkerson said. “The homelessness and the dilapidated properties, that’s why we’re working on it.”
Fulkerson said she will bring statistics and examples of the work being done to present to the city council in January.
Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman said, this past week, the Kentucky Parks & Recreation Society Conference awarded Leitchfield Parks & Recreation with the Outstanding Contribution to the Recreation Profession for Facility Award Class 1 for 2022.
