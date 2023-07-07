In light of many individuals’ leaving garbage in the bins outside of the Sherrill Watson Recycling Center, the city of Leitchfield intends to be stricter about allowing only recyclables to be left in those containers.
During Monday evening’s regular Leitchfield City Council meeting, City Councilwoman Jeanna Carnes asked what the process would be to remove the recycling dumpsters outside the Leitchfield Transfer Station’s gates on the weekends.
Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull said that, while individuals who leave items during the week generally abide by the rules to leave only recyclables, 90% of the items dropped off on Saturday and Sunday is garbage such as mattresses or furniture, and he would be in favor of doing away with weekend drop-off all together.
“We spend about 30 minutes every Monday morning cleaning that up,” Shull said.
Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller expressed concern that, if the bins were removed, individuals would leave their items on the ground outside the gates instead; however, officials said this would be considered littering, and, with the area under camera surveillance, individuals who do so could be identified and fined.
City Councilwoman Terri Haycraft suggested installing larger, more noticeable signs for a couple of weeks before the city decides to completely cut off weekend drop-off, and Shull said Public Works would do so.
Bins are labeled indicating what types of items may be left, including cardboard, plastic, paper, and cans. As of Wednesday, a sign had been posted listing items that may not be left in the receptacles, including furniture, tires, metal, wood, glass, household trash, and plastic patio furniture.
Shull also informed the council that Public Works has found a buyer for its recycling. A-Z Pawn Shop & Recycling is now purchasing the city’s recyclables after enough has been built up; though, Leitchfield must wait until it builds up enough to fill a trailer before it can be sold, which takes some time, Shull said.
Leitchfield City Councilman Billy Dallas said the reason it takes so long to build up enough recycling to sell is that Public Works is no longer picking up recycling.
Shull said the city makes the most from milk jugs, which are made of top-grade plastic, but it collects “very little” paper products anymore.
In other business, the city council:
- Heard from Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson that the tourism commission will begin streaming its meetings beginning with its July meeting. Additionally, she reminded the council that the Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship will be held next Saturday, July 15, with the Leitchfield fireworks display being held the night before.
- Passed a motion to accept bids for the installation of pickleball courts at the old landfill. The estimated cost of each court is more than $20,000, and, according to City Councilman Dennis Fentress, the tourism commission has agreed to sponsor the installation of four courts. The city is expected to fund the installation of fencing and benches, as well as ongoing maintenance on the courts.
Johnson said the tourism commission has striven to be financially responsible and save money for important projects that will be meaningful to tourism in the area, so the commission is open to any future partnerships with the city.
- Heard and approved the second and final reading of its amended fire hydrant maintenance ordinance.
- Voted to accept bids for a new quint fire truck for the Leitchfield Fire Department.
