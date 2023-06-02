Four years after breaking ground, the city of Leitchfield unveiled its newly completed water plant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday.
The $13.1 million project was first discussed in 2015 when Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry expressed to the Utilities Commission the need for a new facility.
Located at 3245 Lewis School Rd., the new Leitchfield water plant doubles the output of water the city can produce daily from 2 million gallons to 4 million, according to Water Treatment Plant Manager Darren Dennison, who played a role in the design of the new facility.
Dennison praised the “forward thinking” of Leitchfield government officials to keep the water plant going.
Leitchfield Utilities Commission Chairman Robert Crawford said the previous water plant opened in 1968, and the hope is that the new facility will last another 50 years.
“Leitchfield Utilities is very pleased with this facility,” Crawford said.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, Leitchfield Utilities provided tours of the new water plant to attendees between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. last Thursday.
