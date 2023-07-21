The Leitchfield City Council on Monday evening voted against partnering with the Grayson County Fiscal Court on a local farmers market.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson attended Monday’s regular city council meeting to speak about the property at 1150 Elizabethtown Rd. in Leitchfield, which has already been purchased by county government for $300,000 using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Henderson said the county intends to build a farmers market on the property, and noted that Grayson County is one of only four counties in the state without one.
He also said other counties and cities with facilities such as these utilize them for other purposes, such as venues for tourism, and a 50/50-matching state grant of up to $250,000 to be used for the construction of the facility is available.
At the city’s request, Henderson provided estimated costs for the construction of the building based on one sized 100 feet by 200 feet (20,000 square feet).
The construction of a 20,000-square-foot facility would cost about $550,000, including labor and bathrooms, plus about $200,000 for blacktopping and $15,000 for plumbing.
Henderson said the building would not have to be 100 by 200 feet and recommended that, if the city and county were to partner on the project, a committee be formed of local officials to determine the exact specifications.
“We want to partner with the city,” Henderson said. “We want to continue to do that.”
But, he said, if the city did not wish to partner with the county on the project, county officials would understand and still move forward with the project, albeit probably not as quickly.
Henderson also noted that the Grayson County Extension Office is “elated” about the prospect of a centralized farmers market location.
The Grayson County Fiscal Court purchased the aforementioned property from Aubrey Beatty, whose RMI, Inc. had previously filed a lawsuit against the city of Leitchfield. The lawsuit was dismissed, but an appeal was filed in mid-June.
Henderson said the most important thing to him regarding the farmers market was its location, so when the opportunity became available to purchase the land, officials acted quickly.
Warren Beeler, a Grayson County resident and the former executive director of the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy, is assisting the county with the grant application, and Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller said extension office staff have offered to help with it, as well.
At the conclusion of Henderson’s presentation, Mayor Miller opened the floor for a motion for the city of Leitchfield to partner with the county to purchase the property and set up a committee, but the motion failed.
City councilmen Dennis Fentress and Clayton Miller voted in favor of it; while councilmembers Jeanna Carnes, Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, Billy Dallas, and Terri Haycraft voted against it.
“It’s unfortunate that the city council voted to not partner with the county in this project,” Henderson said in a statement following the meeting. “I was told to come down there and present them with a possible cost; however, no one had discussed what size building or what kind of facility the city or county wanted to build. That’s why I suggested forming a committee, so they could work out the details for that. From my perspective, I didn’t think they were voting on the actual cost of the building — only the cost of half of the property. Hopefully, in the future, the county and city can find projects that we could possibly work together on for the betterment of the community.”
In other business, the city council:
- Voted to get permission from the state to close Leitchfield Public Square on Friday, Oct. 13 for the returning Scare on the Square event at the request of coordinator Chelsea Lashley.
- Voted to advertise for bids for a new Leitchfield fire truck.
