The Leitchfield City Council on Monday voted to fill numerous seats on city and county boards.
With various board members’ terms set to expire at the end of the year, most will be replaced by new members.
Grayson County Airport Board member William Loyall’s term is set to expire on Dec. 31, and the Airport Board recommended he be replaced by Charles Gordon. The city council approved this recommendation, and Gordon’s term will be Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.
Long-time Leitchfield Planning & Zoning Board member Steve Kinkade will also be replaced after submitting a letter requesting not to be considered for reappointment.
According to Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry, Kinkade recently moved outside the city limits, and only one non-city resident may serve on the board. With another Planning & Zoning Board member already residing outside the city limits, Kinkade requested not to be considered for reappointment.
Mayor Embry recommended Tony Swift replace Kinkade on the board, and this was approved by a city council motion with councilmembers Billy Dallas, Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, and Carl “Moon” Smith voting in favor of it, and Clayton Miller voting against it. Councilmembers Jessica Embry and Margie Decker did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Swift’s term on the Planning & Zoning Board will be Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
Next, current Planning & Zoning Board member April Bowman’s term was set to expire on Dec. 31, and Mayor Embry recommended she be reappointed to a full term. This was approved by the city council, and Bowman’s term will also run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
Lastly, Mayor Embry announced that Planning & Zoning Board member Dennie Fentress, who was elected to the Leitchfield City Council for a term beginning in January, will resign from Planning & Zoning later this month, and incoming Mayor Harold Miller and the new city council will select Fentress’s replacement.
In other business:
- Mayor Embry recommended the city council consider a pay scale increase for the mayor effective July of 2023. The mayor’s salary is currently $30,000 per year, $7,000 less than Morgantown, a city with 2,200 people, he said.
“We can’t raise our own pay, but we can raise the pay for the next mayor,” said Mayor Embry, who then asked the council to consider a $5,000 per year raise for the office of mayor effective July 1.
Mayor Embry also recommended the city council consider raising the stipend Leitchfield Code Enforcement Board members receive from $50 per meeting to “a minimum of $100 per meeting.”
No action was taken on either of these matters Monday.
- Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull said his department intends to distribute city-purchased garbage cans to customers in February.
- The city council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning a property on William Thomason Byway from R-1 (residential) to C-1 (highway commercial).
- The city council passed a motion to deny a rezoning request from Nancy Hack with most members — including Mayor Embry and excluding Miller — in attendance voting against it.
