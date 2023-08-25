The city of Leitchfield is looking to raise its property tax rates for 2023.
The Leitchfield City Council discussed the 2023 tax rates during its regular meeting on Monday evening, and, according to Leitchfield Finance Officer Sabrina Whitaker, both Leitchfield’s real and personal property values increased over the last year.
Real property values increased from $289,296,674 in 2022 to $301,012,233 in 2023, while personal property values increased from $80,652,609 in 2022 to $84,363,966 in 2023, Whitaker said.
In 2022, the real property tax rate was 16.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which produced revenue of $483,125; the personal property tax rate was 21.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which produced revenue of $174,129; and the motor vehicle tax rate was 12 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which produced revenue of $41,489.
Whitaker then presented the proposed tax rates for 2023, which were as follows:
Real Property
4% increase in revenue: 17.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which would produce projected revenue of $532,792.
Compensating rate: 17.1 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which would produce projected revenue of $514,731.
Personal Property 4% increase in revenue: 22.76 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which would produce projected revenue of $192,012.
Compensating rate: 21.99 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which would produce projected revenue of $185,516.
The 2023 Motor Vehicle rate will remain 12%, and is projected to produce revenue of $50,635.
Whitaker said the compensating rate would lead to a projected $42,993 overall increase in revenue, while the 4% revenue increase would lead to a projected $67,550 overall increase in revenue.
City Councilwoman Terri Haycraft asked Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller for his recommendation, and he recommended the compensating rates, which would produce less revenue but be offset by the increase in real and personal property values.
City Councilman Dennie Fentress said that, among the 29 cities with populations between 5,000 and 8,000, Leitchfield is the seventh lowest.
“We’ve got one of the lower tax rates in the state,” Fentress said.
After discussion, the city council passed a motion to go with the compensating property tax rates for 2023, with all council members voting in favor of doing so except for Clayton Miller, who voted against it and said he had wanted to keep the tax rates the same as last year.
City Attorney Earlene Wilson then provided the first reading of the 2023 property tax ordinance with the compensating rates.
In other business:
- Mayor Miller presented Beautification Awards to Tommy and Tina Higdon.
- The city council voted to approve recommendations from Leitchfield Planning & Zoning to re-zone 201 Mill St. from a B-1 neighborhood business to a C-1 highway commercial property and 161 Hanging Rock Rd. from an I-2 heavy industrial property to an R-2 single-family medium density property. After these votes, the first readings of ordinances rezoning the properties were provided.
- The city council entered into executive session to discuss personnel and pending litigation.
Wilson said, during executive session, she had provided the city council with an update on pending litigation that has been set for trial in February, as well as an upcoming mediation.
In regards to personnel, Mayor Miller said that, on Monday, he hired Scotty Cantway to be in charge of overseeing safety, primarily with outside employees.
- Leitchfield Planning & Zoning Administrator Tyler Harrell discussed Planning & Zoning’s recent meeting regarding updating its Comprehensive Plan. He said Planning & Zoning wants to focus on affordable housing, industrial development, infrastructure upgrades, and future annexations. Officials also want to look at subdivision regulations to entice developers, as well as — with the consent of the Grayson County Fiscal Court — extra-territorial jurisdiction, which would allow the city of Leitchfield to have jurisdiction up to five miles outside the corporate limits of the city to regulate what is going on within that radius to assist with future annexations. Planning & Zoning’s next work session will be Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
- Haycraft proposed permanently closing the alley between the former Discount Interiors and Western Auto building, and Mayor Miller said officials would look into doing so as it no longer serves much purpose.
