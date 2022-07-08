The city of Leitchfield is poised to recruit a new hotel as it looks to finalize the sale of its property on the William Thomason Byway.
During Tuesday evening’s regular meeting of the Leitchfield City Council, an executive session was held to discuss the possible sale of real property.
Upon returning to regular session, Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson said the city currently owns property on the William Thomason Byway (the bypass), and a prior vote by the council had allowed Mayor Rick Embry to negotiate its sale.
According to Wilson, the negotiations were successful, and the City Council voted to approve entering into a sales contract for the property, on which a potential hotel may be built.
“It’s an exciting project for Leitchfield,” she said, discussing the potential jobs and tax revenue that could result from the sale.
The name of the buyer(s) or what hotel is looking to build on the property were not announced at press time, but, Embry said, a family is looking to purchase the property for $375,000 to vent a national hotel chain.
The 17-acre property was originally purchased by the city for $550,000 with the intention of constructing a new city hall and police department there, according to Embry, who explained that, while the property is being sold for less that its original purchase price, when a hotel is opened, the revenue from room and occupational taxes will cover the city’s loss.
“The vacant property brings us nothing,” Embry said, adding that part of the deal states the city would not seek another hotel chain for at least five years.
According to Embry, only 4 acres would be needed for the hotel, so the new property owner(s) also intend to use the remaining acreage for future development.
“I’ll tell you what: This is just the first hurdle,” Embry said Tuesday. “...We get two or three more hurdles down the road, we’re going to really celebrate. We’re just tickled to death...at the possibility of getting a national chain hotel here.”
Embry also wished to recognize the owners of The Hatfield Inn for providing a hotel to the city for decades.
“The Hatfields have been good community partners,” Embry said. “They’ve furnished a good hotel. We just need a second one.”
In other business, the city council:
- Was reminded by Embry that the Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship and Leitchfield fireworks display will be held next weekend.
- Voted to declare two pieces of equipment owned by the Leitchfield Police Department surplus: a 1999 Chevrolet pickup currently used by the Leitchfield Animal Shelter, which will be placed for sale on govdeals.com, and a 2018 Homesteader Intrepid enclosed trailer, which will be sold to Leitchfield Tourism for $4,000.
