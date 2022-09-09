The Leitchfield City Council on Monday voted to select the city’s tax rates for 2022.
During Monday’s regularly scheduled council meeting, Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry said that, while a 4% revenue increase is permitted for cities when setting their tax rates, Leitchfield’s finances are strong and such an increase is not needed.
The compensating rate, he said, would allow the city to maintain its secure financial standing for another year.
Leitchfield Finance Officer Sabrina Whitaker concurred with Embry and said she also recommended the compensating rate.
“We’re in good financial shape in my opinion,” she said.
The city council then voted to take Whitaker’s recommendation and set this year’s tax rates at the compensating rates, after which the first reading of the 2022 property tax rate ordinance was held.
Per the ordinance, Leitchfield’s property tax rates will be 12 cents per $100 valuation on motor vehicles, 21.59 cents per $100 valuation of other personal property, and 16.7 cents per $100 valuation of real property.
The second and potentially final reading of the 2022 Leitchfield property tax rate ordinance will be at the next Leitchfield City Council meeting.
In other business, the city council:
- Heard from Rose Booth, a representative of the Grayson Springs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who said that, after meeting with city officials, she was informed the sidewalk leading to the Vietnam veterans plaque and bench in American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park has been removed temporarily to allow for ground work for the city’s new walking track, but the sidewalk will be restored by November.
- Learned from Embry that the city had spent a total of around $3,000 on the repairs to the veterans memorial flag pole. Additionally, he said that the base of some of the veterans memorial pavers has been washed out, so the city has hired a contractor for $650 to repair them.
- Approved the second and final reading of the ordinance annexing the property located at 103 Blue Chip Farm Rd. into the city limits.
- Voted to appoint April Bowman to fill the remainder of Kendall Clemons’ term on the Planning & Zoning board on Embry’s recommendation. The term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
- Entered into executive session regarding possible pending litigation concerning the construction of a hotel, according to City Attorney Earlene Wilson, who added that officials hope to have more to report at the next city council meeting.
- Was reminded by Embry that the city recycling center is open, and items may be left in the receptacles outside the facility. Citizens are asked to make sure items are as clean as possible when they are dropped off. Glass is not accepted.
