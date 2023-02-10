Leitchfield is looking to specify the qualifications for membership on the city’s Planning Commission.
The first of two readings of a proposed amendment to Leitchfield’s ordinance relating to Planning Commission membership was held during Monday’s regular Leitchfield City Council meeting.
The amendment specifies members’ qualifications as well as the lengths of their terms based on a consensus reached by the city council.
Per the ordinance, the commission will consist of seven members appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council for four-year terms. Commissioners’ terms are staggered so that the terms of no more than two members expire in a year.
The proposed amendment states that, in order to serve on the Planning Commission, members must either reside within the corporate limits of the city; own and/or operate a business for profit within the corporate limits of the city and reside within Grayson County; and/or own real estate within the corporate limits of the city and reside within Grayson County.
Additionally, the city council requested the amendment include language that at least two-thirds of the Planning Commission members must reside within the corporate limits of the city, and only one of the Planning Commission’s three officers — chair, vice-chair, and secretary-treasurer — may be a non-Leitchfield resident. Planning Commissioners vote to select their officers.
The second and potentially final reading of the ordinance amendment will be held at an upcoming city council meeting.
In other business, the city council:
- Heard a proposal from City Councilman Dennie Fentress regarding lowering the city’s garbage rates. After discussion, the matter was tabled to allow officials further time to review the proposal and potential budget ramifications.
- Voted to approve a resolution encouraging the Leitchfield Utilities Commission to broadcast its meetings.
- Approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Harold Miller to sign the city’s Little League contract.
- Heard the first reading of the amended ordinance relating to increasing code enforcement board pay; while this was done previously, the prior approved amendment did not include the $100 per month pay for the chairperson of the code enforcement board as set by the city council. The amendment also sets regular board members’ pay at $50 per month.
- Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson said the city will once again contract with Danielle Yerardi to have two concerts per month from June through August as part of the East Main Market concert series. She said she is also hoping to have gospel/Christian concerts in May and August of this year.
- Johnson said applications for Leitchfield Tourism grants will be available beginning March 1.
