A Leitchfield man lost his life in a crash in Caneyville this past weekend.
According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Grayson County deputies were dispatched to Hopewell Road in Caneyville to respond to a reported single-vehicle injury crash.
Law enforcement’s investigation determined that 32-year-old Leslie T. Neighbors, of Leitchfield, had been operating a black Ford Ranger northbound on Hopewell Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway on the right side and struck a tree head on.
Chaffins said first aid was provided on the scene by Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department and Grayson County EMS personnel.
Neighbors was transported from the scene to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
According to Chaffins, Neighbors was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed appeared to have been a contributing factor.
