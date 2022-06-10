Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry read his budget message introducing the city’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget during Monday evening’s regular Leitchfield City Council meeting.
Mayor Embry said that the process of formulating the city’s budget involves looking at Leitchfield’s past, present, and future, and he commended the work done by the city council members who were on this year’s budget committee — Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, Jessica Embry, and Billy Dallas — as well as Finance Officer Sabrina Whitaker for their work on the coming year’s budget.
According to Mayor Embry, the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget includes various investments, including $500,000 for Leitchfield Utilities for a sewer pump upgrade; $230,000 for a new garbage truck; $175,000 for new trash cans for solid waste customers; a new brush truck for the Leitchfield Fire Department (half the cost of which will be paid for by county fire dues); body cameras for Leitchfield police officers, which will be partially paid for by Alcohol Beverage Control funds; new LFD turnout gear; and continued upgrades to the city’s parks.
The mayor also said Leitchfield will continue to actively pursue grants for sidewalks, parks, and other recreation projects.
Additionally, Mayor Embry said the former city hall on West White Oak Street (which was purchased in 1972 for $65,000) sold for almost $300,000 this past fiscal year, and Leitchfield has recently had a serious inquiry on the 17 acres of land owned by the city on William Thomason Byway, both of which stand to benefit the city’s coffers.
He said city officials’ task for Fiscal Year 2022-23 will be to run Leitchfield on sound financial footing while meeting the needs of residents, fairly paying their employees, and providing departments with the tools they need.
“2023 looks bright. With Ford opening a new plant in Glendale, Leitchfield and Grayson County stands to benefit...,” Mayor Embry said, adding that he also has set a task for himself to locate and train the next generation of city leaders.
Following Mayor Embry’s budget message, the first reading of the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget ordinance was held. The second reading is expected to be held at the next regular Leitchfield City Council meeting.
In other business, the city council:
• Reappointed Angie Jones to the Leitchfield Tourism Commission for a term running from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
• Voted to renew the city’s general liability ($141,042.01), property ($53,849.79), and worker’s compensation ($91,301.58) insurance. All council members voted in favor of doing so except Clayton Miller who voted against the motion. Miller suggested bidding out the insurance rates, but Mayor Embry and City Clerk Lori Woosley said the city is not required to do so.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance to rezone the old Leitchfield city hall property at 314 West White Oak St. from a P1 public institutional to a C1 highway commercial property.
• Heard the first reading of the city’s amended Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget ordinance. The second reading of this ordinance is also expected to be held at the next regular Leitchfield City Council meeting.
• Heard from Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull that the city transfer station will be closed after 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 and all day on Friday, June 17 to repair the floor. The transfer station will reopen the following Monday (June 20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.