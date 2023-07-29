I’m always on the hunt for interesting items to feature in our “Through the Door” articles, and, after seeing an unusual coin with Leitchfield ties on Facebook, I asked a few questions and found the owner of the coin to be James Ray, of Shrewsbury.
Mr. Ray has always lived in Grayson County, and, over the span of his 81 years (age at the time of the interview in November 2022), he told me he did farm work along with working in the furniture business. He was employed by Smith & Oller, then the name changed to Anderson’s and lastly McCubbin’s. Mr. Ray spent a total of 62 years working in that field. He chuckled, remembering he would catch a ride with the “sewing factory” workers going into work then walking the seven miles home each evening.
The coin owned by Mr. Ray is a “token” coin that could be exchanged for flour at Leitchfield Milling Company. The coin reminds me of the coal scrip the coal miners would be paid, and those could be spent only at the coal company store.
When you are over the age of 80 and retired, you can do what you please, and that is what James Ray does. I caught up with Mr. Ray early one morning on my way to school to speak with him about his Leitchfield Milling Company coin. The coin came into Mr. Ray’s possession in 2000, after the passing of his mother, Myrtle Priddy Ray. Myrtle Ray was born in Edmonson County in 1904, but moved to Grayson County when the park took over the land she lived on. James Ray informed me he didn’t know where or when his mother came to own the coin, but she would buy big sacks (maybe 25 pounds as the coin indicates) of flour and that the flour could also be purchased by the barrel.
I inquired of Mr. Ray if he knew where The Leitchfield Milling Company had been located and he didn’t. A brief exploration indicates Leitchfield Milling Co. was located approximately where the apartment buildings are behind Farmer’s Feed Mill Restaurant.
James Ray told of another mill located in “Pool Holler.” Pool Holler is in Shrewsbury, at the intersection of Highway 411 and Layman Road. The mill in Pool Holler furnished flour to the store that was owned by Kerry and Estill Morrison. The Morrison’s store was located on Highway 411 in front of the old school in Shrewsbury, and the store carried everything from Pool Holler mill flour to horseshoe nails. An interesting fact Mr. Ray told me: If you are familiar with Highway 411 and where the old school sits, you should recall the old concrete/rock wall that is across the road from the schoolhouse. Mr. Ray revealed the people would tie their horses to the metal rings in the wall while they shopped at the Morrison’s store.
James Ray didn’t have much information on the milling company coin, but he was a wealth of information and explained the role of yellow poplar and salt to cure hams during hog killing season. He told of what life was like growing up in “his time” and how the world looks today.
If you plan to garner some of the knowledge from Mr. Ray, rising before the chickens is a must. Mr. Ray stated he wakes up every morning at 3 a.m. and would be at Kirby’s Korner by 3:30 a.m. (since the store has changed owners he no longer visits). He would visit Kirby’s with friends and drink coffee until he decided to head home. It was at Kirby’s where our interview was conducted at 6:30 a.m.
I inquired of Mr. Ray how his days were laid out. He said, “When you get my age you don’t do much. I have 10 stents in my heart put in at different times. I don’t take naps—that will kill you. I go to bed at around 6:30-7 p.m. and watch TV until I get sleepy.” Mr. Ray, you deserve to do as you will; the interview with you was a delight!
If you have a story to share about an old door or any other family heirloom, we would love for you to share it with us. We may use your story in an upcoming edition of “Through the Door.” You can email it to us at graysoncokyhistsoc@windstream.net, mail it us at Grayson County Historical Society, P.O. Box 84, Leitchfield, KY 42755, or message us on our Facebook page at “Grayson County, KY Historical Society.”
