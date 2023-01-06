The city of Leitchfield named its Mayor Pro-Tem and Mayor Delegate during Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.
The meeting marked the first of new Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller’s term, as well as that of the newly elected city council, and Miller opened the meeting expressing his appreciation for the service of prior elected officials whose terms have ended, as well as the faith of his supporters.
“I want to take the opportunity to thank Mayor Rick Embry for his service to the city as mayor and also to recognize (Carl) ‘Moon’ Smith, Margie Decker, and Jessica Embry’s tenure on the council,” Miller said. “It’s very important in our community to have individuals that are willing to dedicate their time and service to others, and I want to wish them all the best in their future endeavors.
“With that said, I’m excited to be the mayor...I’m thrilled to be working with this council. I think we’ve got a good group, and I want to thank the citizens of Leitchfield for their confidence in me. And I’m humbled and honored to serve as your mayor.”
Later in the meeting, Miller discussed the appointments of Mayor Pro-Tem and Mayor Delegate.
The position of Mayor Pro-Tem has traditionally been filled by the city council member who received the highest number of votes in the most recent election, so City Councilman Billy Dallas was voted to serve in this role. The Mayor Pro-Tem presides over city council meetings in the Mayor’s absence.
The Mayor Delegate, Miller said, fills in for the mayor if he becomes incapacitated and must be a person who does not serve on the city council. With that in mind, Miller recommended Leitchfield City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley to serve in this role, and the city council approved this recommendation.
The city council also voted to approve its 2023 committee assignments, which will be as follows.
Beautification — Dallas, Terri Haycraft, and Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell
Budget & Finance — Dennis Fentress, Clayton Miller, and Jeanna Carnes
Parks & Recreation — Fentress, Clayton Miller, and Carnes
Personnel — Dallas, Cottrell, and Haycraft
Sidewalks & Street Lights — Fentress, Clayton Miller, and Carnes
Solid Waste — Fentress, Clayton Miller, and Carnes
Streets — Dallas, Cottrell, and Haycraft
Animal Shelter — Dallas, Cottrell, and Haycraft
Fire Department — Fentress, Clayton Miller, and Carnes
Police Department — Dallas, Cottrell, and Haycraft
In other business, the city council:
- Discussed when and how the city garbage cans will be distributed to Leitchfield residents. Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull said one 95-gallon can will be personally delivered to each city residence by March at no cost to customers.
- Passed a motion to amend Leitchfield’s Planning and Zoning ordinance to set members’ terms at four years.
- Passed a motion to reappoint Jay Nichols to the Leitchfield Board of Adjustments for another term running from Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2027.
- Held the first reading of an amended ordinance updating the pay of the Leitchfield Code Enforcement Board members from $50 per meeting (or $16.67 per month) to $100 per month for the board chair and $50 per month for regular members effective January 2023.
- Authorized Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman and the city Baseball Board to pursue having the city’s baseball program be a sanctioned Little League program.
