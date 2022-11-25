Two of Leitchfield’s current city officials who did not win reelection this month addressed the November general election during Monday night’s regular Leitchfield City Council meeting.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry opened Monday’s meeting by recognizing incoming city council members Jeanna Carnes, Dennie Fentress, and Terri Haycraft, as well as outgoing council members Margie Decker and Jessica Embry, both of whom lost their re-election bids, and Carl “Moon” Smith, whom did not seek reelection.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve with each of you,” Mayor Embry said. “We accomplished a lot the last four years.”
Embry also said officials trust the incoming winners’ service will be beneficial to the community, and he also took a moment to congratulate his own opponent in the general election.
“Congratulations to our new mayor, Harold Miller,” said Mayor Embry. “Harold served a number of years on the city council, and he should serve us very well as the mayor of the city of Leitchfield.”
The new city officials’ terms in government office will begin in January, and Mayor Embry said he would discuss the work of the city council members further at their last meeting of the year.
When the agenda came to new business, Decker requested time to read a prepared statement regarding her time in office.
“First of all, I’d like to say congratulations to all the newly elected council members, as well as incumbents,” Decker said. “Also, congratulations to the newly elected Mayor. I wish nothing but the best for everyone, and I’m also humbled and honored to have filled this position and (have been) supported by so many people through the years.
“As I reflect back on my time as a council member, I guess...sometimes I was really naïve to think that one person could change the council. But I was wrong, and everything has not been a bed of roses. I mean, we’ve had disagreements, but I never did make it personal. For an example, when the city voted to sell alcohol, I think I was the only council member that was against it. I was against it then, and I’m still against it today. I supported the city. I guess the city felt like the revenue was more important at the time, but that’s democracy. That’s how it works. You know, if they want to change something, then you go to the polls and you vote on it.
“...And the people of Leitchfield have spoken very loudly on Nov. 8, and I respect that. I just hope that I did something positive during these years that I’ve been on the council for the betterment of the people of Leitchfield. And I would also hope that this governing body has the mind when making decisions that affect everyone.
“Last but not least, I would like to say that I would never intentionally insult or disrespect any individual or organization according to their race, their religion, or affiliation. That’s just not me if you know me. And, if you don’t know now, you’ll find out that that’s true. Because I’m just not that type of person, and I said something that people took wrong, and I’m sorry that they took it wrong, but that’s just the way it is, you know.”
Decker concluded her statement saying she has enjoyed being on the city council and working with Mayor Embry, but “all good things come to an end sometimes.”
Mayor Embry commended the work Decker has done during her tenure on the council.
“Margie, you’ve done well,” he said. “I appreciate working with you along with other councils. I’ve run for office six times, and I have never been slandered or slurred like I have in this election. It’s not worth it.”
In other business, the city council:
- Voted to advertise for bids for a 1999 pickup truck used by the Leitchfield Animal Shelter.
- Recognized Danielle Yerardi, who supervises the East Main Markets, with a Certificate of Appreciation.
- Was informed by Public Works Director Wesley Shull that the city-purchased garbage cans, which will be provided to garbage service customers, were ordered Monday and are expected to be delivered in the middle of January.
- Was informed by Mayor Embry that all Warren RECC street lights in the city limits are being updated to LED lights or better.
- Heard from Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman that, on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m., Light Up Leitchfield will be held at James D. Beville Community Park with performances from Wilkey and Lawler elementary schools, hot cocoa and cakes, and a visit from Santa Claus. Additionally, the Hometown Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., followed by Christmas on the Square that evening from 5-9 p.m.
