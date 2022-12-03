The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized two Leitchfield city officials for their achievements in city governance.
KLC presented City Clerk/Treasurer Loretta Woosley and Chief Financial Officer Sabrina Whitaker with Level III Master of City Governance awards.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“These awards show the dedication and leadership of our city officials across Kentucky. We are proud to offer a variety of training through the City Officials Training Center program to benefit our local leaders, their communities, and their citizens,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney.
The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 90 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
