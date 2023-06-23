The Leitchfield City Council this week continued discussions regarding potentially dividing the cost of establishing a new farmers market pavilion at 1150 Elizabethtown Road with county government.
The Grayson County Fiscal Court recently purchased the aforementioned property from Aubrey Beatty for $300,000 using American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the original intention, according to Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, was for the county and city of Leitchfield to divide the cost and work, as well as revenue the facility may generate, but Leitchfield officials have yet to decide whether they will do so.
Beatty’s RMI, Inc. had previously filed a lawsuit against the city of Leitchfield that was dismissed; however, an appeal was filed on June 14, and a Court of Appeals action will be assigned to a three-judge panel, continuing the case, according to Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson.
Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller said during Monday’s regular city council meeting that, with that knowledge, he wanted the council to decide whether it will help fund the purchase of the property and construction of a new farmers market.
According to Miller, county government officials intend to proceed with the project regardless of whether Leitchfield partners with them and have already received approval to have sewer brought to the property. Additionally, the planned structure would be three-sided with restrooms, similar to the James D. Beville Community Park Pavilion, he said.
Wilson said that, if the city agrees to the partnership, the deed for the property would reflect joint ownership between the city and county. County government is seeking grant funding to help cover the cost of building the structure.
Multiple councilmembers requested a written project plan with estimated costs for the work before they would commit to the agreement, and Miller said he would speak with Henderson about more specific cost estimates.
Following the discussion, the city council tabled making a decision.
In other business, the city council:
- Discussed the best course of action to address properties considered uninhabitable. Leitchfield Code Enforcement Officer Tyler Harrell said that, while there are ordinances on the city’s books designating what makes an adequate facility, there is nothing currently in place that would allow the city to address a situation in which someone is living in a residence deemed not fit for habitation. Harrell and Wilson said they would brainstorm ideas for how to address this issue and bring recommendations to the city council at a later date.
- Heard a request from Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall to purchase a new quint fire truck equipped with a ladder to replace the current one that is 35 years old. This truck would be the first out in the city on every fire department run except medical runs and would not be used on runs outside the city limits except in special circumstances, Duvall said, adding that it would be 2025 or 2026 before the new truck would arrive if purchased. The city council passed a motion to table this discussion to garner more information.
- Passed a motion to declare a 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer currently used at the Leitchfield Animal Shelter surplus.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance related to new commission/board appointments that requires a question and answer hearing be held in executive session prior to someone’s appointment.
- Approved proclamations recognizing the Grayson Springs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Grayson County History Week.
- Held the first reading of an amended ordinance regarding the maintenance of fire hydrants in the city. The ordinance would specify that Leitchfield Utilities would provide internal maintenance on hydrants, the Leitchfield Fire Department would test them, and the city would outsource contractors for external upkeep of the hydrants.
- Approved a petition from the Leitchfield Code Enforcement Board to condemn the property at 110 Marion St.
- Discussed drafting an ordinance that would require owners to be responsible for their pets’ and/or animals’ waste. A decision on whether to do so was tabled to allow more time to research the issue and similar ordinances from other cities.
- Voted to lower the speed limit on McDonald Road from 35 to 25 miles per hour.
- Heard from Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull that, as of Monday, about 99% of the garbage cans purchased by the city had been delivered, and Public Works will soon stop picking up every item left outside the can for garbage pick-up unless residents call ahead of time. He said Public Works will also start mosquito fogging in the next couple of weeks.
