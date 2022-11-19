The Kentucky Recreation and Park Society recently met for its annual State Conference and Trade Show at The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky.
KRPS is a state affiliate to the National Recreation and Park Association and provides training and continuing education opportunities to parks and recreation professionals; city, county and state officials; and partnering organizations such as Eastern Kentucky University and the Kentucky League of Cities. The mission of the Society is “To empower members to further the benefits parks and recreation offers to all people.”
Facility Awards are given to indoor or outdoor facilities that offer unique enhancement to the quality of life in the field of recreation and leisure service within the communities they are constructed.
Leitchfield Parks & Recreation is the Class I recipient with its new playground in James D. Beville Community Park. The city of Leitchfield is a rural community that does not have many activities to offer families. The playgrounds were simple and outdated at the city park. The community wanted a facility where the entire family could reconnect and spend quality time. So the Parks department, along with many donations, community involvement, and community organizations, worked together to create an all-inclusive playground to meet the needs of various families in the community.
“To see someone’s vision become a reality is such an amazing feeling,” said Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman. “Understanding that not one person made this a reality, it took a community. It took someone to lead the community in believing that good things are happening.”
