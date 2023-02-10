The Leitchfield Police Department last week shared an alert regarding a current scam that is spoofing the phone numbers of banks.
According to the LPD, a phone call comes in using a local bank’s phone number, which has been spoofed and is not really the bank.
The caller ID may display a bank’s name, a fraud department, or a security agency; and the callers present themselves as a fraud detection agent who is calling about suspicious activity on the individual’s bank account.
Customers are asked to verify who they are by providing their online banking login credentials, and are further asked to authenticate themselves by providing a passcode being sent to their cell phone.
Police say this is the security passcode being sent by the customer’s bank “as the fraudsters are logging into the customer’s account.”
Customers may be asked to try “additional” passcode attempts that follow, and, with each passcode provided, the fraudsters are transferring money, according to the LPD.
The customer is then told to not log in to their online banking account for 48 hours while the suspicious activity is investigated.
“This is a delay tactic to hide the money transfers,” police said in a post on the Leitchfield Police Department Facebook page.
Customers “are also asked to be patient and not to contact the bank or the fraud department,” and that the fraud department will reach out to them after the investigation is completed, according to the LPD. This is also intended to delay customers’ discovery that their account has been compromised.
“If you receive such a call, do not hesitate to hang up and call the known number for your financial institution or credit card,” police said. “Never provide information to someone that calls you.”
