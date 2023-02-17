The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) announced this week that it recently presented the city of Leitchfield with a 2022 Liability Grant.
KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make their communities safer, and KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
According to Leitchfield City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley, the KLC grant, which was disbursed on Nov. 30, totaled $3,000 and was used for the following invoices.
- The purchase of a back-up camera/monitor for two garbage trucks for Leitchfield Solid Waste in the amount of $1,017.58. $510 from the grant went towards this purchase.
- Kiper Subdivision sidewalk repairs in the amount of $697.50, which was fully covered by grant funding.
- A personnel polices invoice in the amount of $292.50, which was also fully covered by the grant.
- And two four-inch water meters in the amount of $6,674. $1,500 from the grant went towards this cost.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help cities like Leitchfield purchase the safety equipment they need,” KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney said. “I know that city officials will use these funds to protect their employees and citizens.”
In addition to its grant from KLC, Leitchfield also took action last week to accept federal funding to make a portion of the sidewalk on Brandenburg Road Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
Leitchfield will receive $198,000 total in grant funding for this project, and the funding will be handed out in phases. The first phase will consist of a payment of $40,000.
During a special called meeting last Thursday, the Leitchfield City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing Mayor Harold Miller to sign a contract to receive the grant funding.
City Councilman Billy Dallas said he has heard some concerns from residents that their properties may be affected by this work, but noted that the project is necessary.
“The sidewalk’s deteriorating, so we have to do something because several people use it,” he said.
