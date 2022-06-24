Leitchfield officials sought to clarify the status of the city’s recycling program during Monday’s Leitchfield City Council meeting.
While the city is not currently offering residential recycling pickup, residents may drop off their recycling in the receptacles located outside the Leitchfield Solid Waste Transfer Station at 510 South English St.
In response to a question from Leitchfield City Councilman Billy Dallas about whether he is against running a city recycling program, Mayor Rick Embry said has “never been against recycling,” but he is not in favor of losing $200,000 per year on it by offering residential recycling pickup.
Embry said he does not believe the city is at the point where it can feasibly offer such a program — noting that he knows of no other city or county that is doing so — but officials verified that residents wishing to recycle may leave any recyclables outside the transfer station.
Heather Peters, with Leitchfield Public Works, said the recycling center has been processing all recyclables that are left in the bins outside the transfer station.
In other business, the city council:
• Entered into executive session. Upon returning to regular session, Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson said the council had discussed the possible sale of the city’s property on William Thomason Byway. The council then voted to authorize Embry to negotiate the sale of the property.
• Listened as Leitchfield Finance Officer Sabrina Whitaker provided new first readings of the amended Fiscal Year 2021-2022 and proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget ordinances following revisions. Their second and final readings were to be held in a special meeting on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m.
• Passed a resolution authorizing Embry to execute the city’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 Municipal Road Aid contract in the amount of $148,526.92.
• Voted to reappoint Lindell Sharp to the Leitchfield Tourism Commission for a term running from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
