The city of Leitchfield has officially sold its property on William Thomason Byway to Farmers Brothers Inc., which intends to construct a new hotel and restaurant there in the near future.
City officials held a public ceremony Wednesday afternoon at which they signed over the deed to the property, located at 611 Radford Way between the Western Kentucky Parkway and William Thomason Byway, to the new owners, represented by Sanjay Patel and Sandeep Patel.
The city sold the property to Farmers Brothers Inc. for $50,000 after it received $325,000 from the Grayson County Fiscal Court for economic growth and business incentives purposes, according to the deed of sale.
The property consists of 17 acres, four of which will be used for the development of the new hotel, according to Mayor Rick Embry, who added the new owners intend to use the remaining 13 acres for further development projects in the future.
In a press release, officials said Farmers Brothers, Inc. does not currently have final plans for which hotel franchise will be constructed on the property, “but possibilities include a Holiday Inn Express or Hampton Inn.”
“This represents a big step for Leitchfield, a tremendous step,” Embry said during Monday’s Leitchfield City Council meeting, during which he was authorized to finalize the deeds for the sale of the property. “This is equal to or better than a new industry coming here. We’ve worked tirelessly to get this.”
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said at the deed signing ceremony that he thanks Farmers Brothers Inc. “for choosing our community to set stakes,” and that this sale will benefit not only the county and the city, but the community as a whole.
“This change means positive growth for our community,” Embry said in the press release. “With this project comes the generation of tax revenue, employment opportunities, encouragement of tourism, and increased interest in commercial businesses coming to Leitchfield, Kentucky.”
These points were reiterated in a resolution passed by the city council in a special meeting prior to the deed signing ceremony. The resolution expresses the city’s desire to sell the property as a means of economic growth and development.
The release goes on to state that the process to implement this plan has been a joint effort between Embry and the city council, Henderson and the fiscal court, Leitchfield Tourism, City Attorney Earlene Wilson, County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon, and the owners of Farmers Brothers Inc. represented by attorney Joseph Harris.
In other city business, during Monday’s Leitchfield City Council meeting:
- Tim Elliott, past American Legion Post 81 Commander, and veteran Gary Blaylock expressed their concerns regarding comments made at a recent city council meeting that have been interpreted by some as offensive to veterans.
Embry reiterated his apology from the following meeting and said no one in city government wants to offend veterans.
“For someone to imply that, they’re surely mistaken,” Embry said.
- Grayson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director April Spalding said this year’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.
- In response to concerns regarding all of the city’s fire hydrants’ being painted the same color, Embry said he has asked the Leitchfield fire chief to order the paint to re-paint the fire hydrants their appropriate colors.
- The city council voted to deny the Leitchfield Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation that 1000 Cave Mill Rd. not be re-zoned from an R-2 (single-family medium density) property to a B-1 (neighborhood business) property. The re-zoning request will next be re-posted and brought back before the city council in the form of an ordinance, officials said.
- The city council entered into executive session regarding pending litigation, and, upon returning to regular session, Wilson said a current complaint is filed in Grayson Circuit Court and she had updated the city council on the procedures during executive session.
- Leitchfield Police Chief David Riley informed the city council that the Leitchfield Police Department has purchased and received body cameras for its officers, and officials are currently in the process of drafting polices for their use.
