The city of Leitchfield this week set its 2023 property tax rates.
The second and final reading of the city's property tax ordinance was held and approved during Tuesday's regular Leitchfield City Council meeting.
Per the ordinance, this year's tax rates will be 12 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles, 21.99 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on personal property, and 17.1 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real property (real estate).
The motor vehicle tax is projected to produce revenue of $50,635; the personal property tax is projected to produce revenue of $185,516; and the real property tax is projected to produce revenue of $514,731.
In other business, the city council:
*Heard a request from Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress for the city to contribute $25,000 toward the Alliance's project to renovate its facility. A decision on whether to do so was tabled to allow the council further time to review the request.
*Passed a motion to provide $10,000 to Leitchfield Parks & Recreation for the purchase of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma for an employee, pending the Leitchfield Tourism Commission's contribution of the remainder of the amount.
*Approved the lone $8,800 bid from Lifeguard Fencing for fencing for the city's planned pickleball courts.
*Approved the second and final readings of ordinances rezoning 201 Mill St. from a B-1 (neighborhood business) to a C-1 (highway commercial) property and 161 Hanging Rock Rd. from an I-2 (heavy industrial) to a R-2 (single-family medium density) property.
