A Leitchfield teenager accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather was indicted for murder by the Grayson County Grand Jury this month.
Now 16 years old, Ethan A. McKinney, of Leitchfield, is being charged as an adult for the alleged slaying of his stepfather, 38-year-old Timothy J. Higdon, according to the Grayson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
A press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office states that, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, deputies responded to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield on the report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered Higdon lying in the floor, bleeding from his torso.
Deputies also located the alleged perpetrator, McKinney (then 15 years old), at the scene. He was taken into custody and transported to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.
Higdon was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital by Grayson County EMS and pronounced dead at 10:38 p.m. on Jan. 30 by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
McKinney was initially charged with attempted murder (domestic violence), first-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence; however, the attempted murder charge was amended to murder after Higdon died from his injuries. McKinney was indicted this month on the murder charge only.
McKinney was transported to the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green, Kentucky following his arrest.
