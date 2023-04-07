The Leitchfield City Council on Monday approved two amended ordinances related to solid waste.
During its regular meeting Monday evening, the city council first approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending an ordinance relating to rates and schedules for solid waste pick-up.
The ordinance is being amended to state that service rates for residential, non-commercial, and commercial properties containing pick-up for two yards or less of solid waste will not increase for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1 of this year. Service rates will be reviewed prior to July 1, 2024.
The city council also approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending an ordinance relating to rates for new construction of residential properties.
This ordinance has been altered to include language that states new construction of residential properties will not be assessed a solid waste service rate fee until the project is complete and the property is occupied. The rate will be charged following a final inspection by the city.
In other business, the city council:
- Heard the first reading of an ordinance amendment to bring the penalties for violations of Planning & Zoning requirements in line with Kentucky Revised Statutes.
- Voted to deny a request to rezone 1000 Cave Mill Rd. from an R-2 (single family medium density) dwelling to an Ex-1 (exclusive use).
- Was informed that the opening day for Leitchfield Aquatic Center will be Memorial Day.
- Accepted a $198,933.10 bid for a new garbage truck, which will become available in 12 months.
- Approved a resolution related to Round 2 of the Cleaner Water Program, and authorized Mayor Harold Miller to sign the commitment letter and any documents needed for Round 2 of the Cleaner Water Program in the amount of $503,921 for the Leitchfield Bypass Development Lift Station and Collection Project. This is a utility grant.
- Voted to appoint Tim Bocock to replace Steve Alvey (whose term expires Jan. 1, 2024) and George Hack to replace Leon Shaw (whose term expires Jan. 1, 2025) on the Board of Adjustments. Both Bocock and Alvey currently serve on the Leitchfield Planning Commission, but up to two Planning Commission members are permitted to serve on the Board of Adjustments at the same time as well.
Was informed the Leitchfield Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. every Saturday in April.
