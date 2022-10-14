The 11th annual Leitchfield Walk4Water was held Saturday morning and this year’s event raised $16,000 to establish a clean water source in Malawi.
Co-hosted by Clinton Street Church of Christ and Healing Hands International, the local Walk4Water is a humanitarian effort that allows participants to raise money for communities without access to drinking water and to trek along the James D. Beville Community Park walking track in solidarity with those who must, in some cases, walk for miles to collect water that may not even be safe to drink.
Healing Hands International representative Sean Judge said the primary goals of the event are to glorify God and provide hope to those in need, and he encouraged those taking part in the walk to be thankful for the blessings in their lives.
“We want hope to overflow in someone’s life,” Judge said, adding that, after the 2022 walk, at least 20 clean water wells will have been sponsored by the Leitchfield fundraiser.
“This walk always amazes me,” he said, praising organizer Mark Claypool’s network of Walk4Water donors he has built over the past decade.
Claypool said donors from 11 states (Arkansas, Indiana, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia) contributed to this year’s Leitchfield Walk4Water, as did 15 local organizations, churches, and businesses, including Albert Thomason & Son Farm Bureau Insurance Agency, American Legion Post 81, Blain Distributing, Clarkson Community Church, Clayton Watkins Construction, Dermitt Funeral Home, Fleener’s Home Planning, Grayson County Farm Bureau, Leitchfield United Methodist Church, Pharis & Associates, Potter’s Hope Ministries, The Cecilian Bank, Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co., Wilson Dental Clinic, and Worley Printing.
Donations are accepted to the effort year-round and may be made online at walk4water.org by scrolling to Leitchfield, KY.
