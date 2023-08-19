Leitchfield Water Works has won the Kentucky/Tennessee American Water Works Association (AWWA) Water Treatment Plant Operation Excellence Award in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Water Treatment Plant Operations Excellence Award acknowledges those utilities achieving operational excellence. A strong emphasis is placed on water quality, including a review of publicly available compliance records and verification that nominees have no water quality violations or impending trends that could indicate future noncompliance.
In a confidential process, the awards committee reviews preliminary data and a description of the operations, then makes the decision to visit the utility to review and discuss operations on site. Areas of importance include maintenance, safety, security, emergency preparedness, and staffing, as well as utility culture, professionalism, knowledge, tenacity, innovative technologies and programs.
Once the review process is complete, the committee considers the overall findings and selects the recipient of the Water Treatment Plant awards. One award is presented in the small and medium categories for each state, and a large utility from the state hosting the Water Professionals Conference (WPC) is recognized.
Leitchfield Utilities has a conventional-style plant with an average day production of 2.25 MGD with a design capacity of 4 MGD. The facility was designed with the future in mind by equipping it with UV reactors for Cryptosporidium removal and three granular activated carbon (GAC) vessels to help remove organics that form disinfectant byproducts. Furthermore, the GAC will also aid in the removal of PFAS.
The facility is operated by eight certified operators who take pride in delivering outstanding water quality that exceeds EPA requirements by setting their own more stringent goals. The operations staff has been awarded the Area Wide Optimization Award (AWOP) by the KY Division of Water for 12 consecutive years, and, in those 12 years, the staff received the Champion’s Statewide Award for small systems three different times.
