A Leitchfield woman lost her life in a crash on the William Thomason Byway Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release from Kentucky State Police Post 4, at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, the KSP received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a collision at the intersection of William Thomason Byway and Salt River Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 70-year-old Elizabeth Roof, of Leitchfield, had been operating a 2010 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Salt River Road when she failed to stop at the intersection with William Thomason Byway. After entering the intersection, she struck a 2017 Ford Explorer, which was traveling northbound, in the driver’s side. The Ford was operated by 58-year-old Michael Richardson, of Tipp City, Ohio.
Roof was transported by Grayson County EMS to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.
Richardson was flown to Norton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The William Thomason Byway was shut down for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision, which remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Jesse Harp.
