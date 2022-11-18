A fatal car crash in Elizabethtown seriously injured two people and killed another Tuesday night.
A 2002 Ford Focus, operated by Destiny Shelton, 28, of Leitchfield, was traveling around 11 p.m. west on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive in Elizabethtown, according to a news release from Elizabethtown police.
Shelton’s vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane of Ring Road, the release said. It then struck a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head on, operated by an adult man.
The release said Shelton, who was driving the Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult male passenger of the Focus and the driver of the SUV were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with severe injuries.
Public Information Officer Chris Denham said early Wednesday there are no updates as to the cause of the crash.
He said all those involved in the wreck are local residents. Formal identification has been released.
The collision is under investigation by the the police department’s accident reconstruction team.
