Leitchfield Youth Baseball has announced its affiliation with Little League.
Starting with the 2023 season, Leitchfield Youth Baseball will be Little League-sanctioned.
Little League, based in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, organizes local youth baseball and softball leagues throughout the United States and around the rest of the world.
One of the top youth sports organizations in the world, Little League was founded by Carl Stotz in 1939 as a three-team league in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Little League was formally incorporated on Oct. 10, 1950. A tradition-rich youth sports organization, Little League encourages local volunteers to organize and operate programs that are annually chartered through Little League International.
Each league can structure itself to best serve the children in the area in which the league operates. Several specific divisions of Little League baseball and softball are available to children and adolescents ages 4-16. The organization holds a congressional charter under Title 36 of the United States Code.
For tournament purposes, Little League Baseball is divided into 20 geographic regions — 10 national and 10 international. Each summer, Little League operates seven World Series tournaments at various locations throughout the United States.
Currently, Leitchfield Youth Baseball is preparing for its 2023 season.
